Five Canadian military members test positive for COVID-19

Five members of the Canadian Armed Forces, who were serving in nursing homes in Quebec and Ontario, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Canadian Defence Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Out of the five members, four were serving in Quebec province and one in Ontario province.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the five cases at his Friday press conference but did not provide details.

Almost 1,700 military members are reportedly working in 25 nursing homes in Quebec and five in Ontario after many of the regular staff were infected by the COVID-19.

They are reportedly responsible for cleaning, serving food and assisting with seniors' basic needs.

The country's nursing homes have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Deaths in nursing homes account for more than 80 percent of the nation's coronavirus fatalities, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

As of Friday afternoon, there have been 74,750 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,553 deaths in the country.

The ministry said it will provide updates to inform Canadians about the number of military members tested positive for COVID-19 every two weeks.