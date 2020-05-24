Hong Kong police fire tear gas as thousands protest security law

Other News 24 May 2020 18:13 (UTC+04:00)
Hong Kong police fire tear gas as thousands protest security law

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands who, in defiance of curbs imposed to contain the coronavirus, gathered on Sunday to protest against Beijing’s plan to directly impose national security laws on the city, Trend reports citing Reuters.

In a return of the unrest that roiled the financial hub last year, crowds thronged the bustling shopping area of Causeway Bay, where chants of “Hong Kong independence, the only way out,” and other slogans echoed through the streets.

To Communist Party leaders, calls for independence for the Chinese-ruled city are anathema, and the proposed new national security framework stresses Beijing’s intent “to prevent, stop and punish” such acts.

The protest, the first since Beijing proposed the new laws on Thursday, had mostly died down by then - but the day’s events pose a fresh challenge to Beijing’s authority as it struggles to tame public opposition to its tightening grip over the city.

The security laws have also sent a chill through financial markets and drawn a rebuke from foreign governments, human rights groups and some business lobbies.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Russian COVID-19 cases increase to 344,481
Russian COVID-19 cases increase to 344,481
Russia reveals volume of agricultural products’ export to Georgia
Russia reveals volume of agricultural products’ export to Georgia
Russia reports 9,434 new coronavirus infections
Russia reports 9,434 new coronavirus infections
Loading Bars
Latest
Hong Kong police fire tear gas as thousands protest security law Other News 18:13
Russian COVID-19 cases increase to 344,481 Russia 17:15
Azerbaijan confirms 140 new COVID-19 cases, 101 patients recover Society 16:39
Iran and Turkey may open borders soon Iran 16:37
Iran's Esfahan Oil Refining Company discloses amount of spending Oil&Gas 16:27
Azerbaijani president extends Independence Day greetings to King of Jordan Politics 16:27
Metallurgical production surges in Azerbaijan Business 15:56
Production of industrial pipes to surge in Azerbaijan Business 15:30
Over 90% of US investments in Azerbaijan account for oil and gas industry Oil&Gas 14:51
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 24 Society 14:41
Facilities to be commissioned at airports of Iran's Mazandaran province Business 14:40
EBRD supports Azerbaijan’s tea industry Business 14:12
Apartment prices up in Iran’s capital Business 13:38
Ministry: Iran's mining sector can be alternative to oil sector Business 13:24
Ecosystem of startup projects developing successfully in Azerbaijan ICT 13:14
New committee set up in Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Business 13:13
Goureh-Jask pipeline to accelerate Iran's oil exports Oil&Gas 13:07
Iran announces volume of cargo loaded and unloaded in ports Business 12:22
Azerbaijan’s Agricultural Insurance Fund develops requirements for founders of management company Finance 12:20
Anglo Asian Mining PLC talks about projects on existing fields Business 11:31
Peru registers 115,754 COVID-19 cases with 3,373 deaths World 10:58
5.3-magnitude quake hits 122km SW of Mapastepec, Mexico Other News 10:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:47
ADB reveals planned loans to be allocated for Azerbaijan in 2020-2022 Finance 09:34
Afghan Taliban announces 3-day ceasefire during Eid al-Fitr festival Other News 08:56
Buenos Aires lockdown extended until June 7 after rise in coronavirus cases Other News 08:15
China state planner confident consumption to show improvement in May Economy 07:39
Vatican Museums, Holy See's cash cow, to reopen from June 1 Europe 06:57
5.6-magnitude quake hits Mid-Indian Ridge Other News 06:09
Fossil of one of the last megaraptors on the planet found in Argentina Other News 05:27
Moroccan king pardons 483 prisoners Other News 04:42
Rome exhibition marking 500 years since Raphael's death to reopen in June Europe 03:55
World Cup winner Goetze to leave Dortmund at end of season Europe 03:06
No change to two-meter social distancing rule in Ireland: PM Europe 02:21
Spain sees falls in new COVID-19 deaths, cases Europe 01:34
Iran parttakes online at NAM summit to combat COVID-19 Iran 00:45
Azerbaijani IT company talks production of disinfection device ICT 23 May 23:36
Azerbaijan increases alternative energy production Oil&Gas 23 May 23:25
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank should conduct dialogue with all insurers, says expert Economy 23 May 23:20
Azerbaijan's statistical committee reveals production data for industrial sector Finance 23 May 23:16
Azerbaijan increases agricultural production Finance 23 May 23:15
Covid-19 is heavily bearish for global LNG sector Oil&Gas 23 May 23:09
Azerbaijan reveals terms for returning deposits to liquidated banks' customers Finance 23 May 23:01
Azerbaijan to triple compulsory property insurance fees Economy 23 May 22:52
Azerbaijani startups win chance to take part in int'l training programs ICT 23 May 22:44
Iran's Khorasan Steel Company’s production volume increases Business 23 May 22:37
Iran discloses production volume of Sefid Dasht Steel Company Business 23 May 22:33
Iran announces volume of chromite produced in Semnan province Business 23 May 22:28
Iran reveals amount of cooking oil needs Business 23 May 22:25
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 26 Oil&Gas 23 May 22:21
Industry accounts for over half of capital investments made in Azerbaijan Finance 23 May 22:17
Azerbaijan's Finoko NBCO talks new credit evaluation system Business 23 May 22:07
SOCAR Petroleum reveals figures on LNG sales over years Oil&Gas 23 May 21:55
Azerbaijan's Azeri LT oil price down Oil&Gas 23 May 21:49
Azerbaijani IT company describes new games for PC, smartphones ICT 23 May 21:47
Azerbaijan doubles purchase of non-financial assets for agriculture and forestry Finance 23 May 21:33
Death toll from Pakistan airliner crash 97, black box found Other News 23 May 21:30
Russia reveals volume of agricultural products’ export to Georgia Business 23 May 20:51
Uzbekistan becomes one of Tajikistan's top donor countries Finance 23 May 20:46
Uzbekistan aims to start saffron cultivation Business 23 May 20:41
Cyclone Amphan loss estimated at $13 billion in India, may rise in Bangladesh World 23 May 19:25
Malaysia reports 48 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 23 May 18:33
Iran reveals volume of wheat and rapeseed purchased in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province Business 23 May 17:41
EU4Energy to focus on Georgia's gas market Oil&Gas 23 May 17:06
Azerbaijan reveals 127 new COVID-19 cases Society 23 May 16:17
Iranian government aims to create 96,000 jobs in Tehran Iran 23 May 15:24
Kazakhstan Railways purchases country's largest logistics terminal operator Transport 23 May 15:08
Iran's product export to Afghanistan stabilizes Business 23 May 15:06
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for May 23 Society 23 May 15:03
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 15-22) Finance 23 May 15:02
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 23 May 15:01
Uzbekistan exempts imported building materials from customs duties Construction 23 May 14:59
Singapore's health ministry confirms 642 more coronavirus cases Other News 23 May 14:56
Philippines reports six coronavirus deaths, 180 more cases Other News 23 May 14:55
Indonesia reports 949 coronavirus new cases, 25 new deaths Other News 23 May 14:43
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender to buy medical equipment Tenders 23 May 14:34
Kazakhstan's Air Astana to establish cargo transporting division Transport 23 May 14:32
KBR to establish engineering and support services JV in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 23 May 14:29
Iran to re-open religious sites, museums - Hassan Rouhani Iran 23 May 14:26
Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan’s AzerTelecom discuss new fiber-optic project Construction 23 May 13:58
Kazakhstan, Turkey eye resuming mutual flights Business 23 May 13:57
Roadmap to assess Georgia’s current climate policy discussed with EU Oil&Gas 23 May 13:53
Iran's Farabi Petrochemical Company’s production increases Oil&Gas 23 May 13:07
Number of coronavirus cases increases in Georgia Georgia 23 May 12:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (May 15-22) Finance 23 May 12:39
Turkmenistan, Japan discuss research, manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Business 23 May 12:36
Russia reports 9,434 new coronavirus infections Russia 23 May 12:29
Iran moves forward with preferential trade contract with Azerbaijan Business 23 May 12:21
Uzbekistan starts shipment of cherries to South Korea Business 23 May 12:04
Azerbaijani IT company talks production of medical ventilators during COVID-19 ICT 23 May 11:59
Volume of investments into Iran’s electricity industry increases Oil&Gas 23 May 11:55
State of emergency ends in Georgia, but some restrictions still remain Georgia 23 May 11:47
Turkmenistan, Mitsubishi talk commercial gas production at new plant Oil&Gas 23 May 11:44
Georgian citizens return from Italy Transport 23 May 11:39
EnC Secretariat welcomes Georgia's adoption of energy efficiency laws Oil&Gas 23 May 11:38
Uzbekistan plans to start production of glycyrrhizic acid Business 23 May 11:35
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy pumps via tender Tenders 23 May 11:24
MFA: Turkmenistan supports WHO's leadership in global response coordination to COVID-19 (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 23 May 11:23
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 638 to 177,850 Europe 23 May 11:21
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 23 May 11:19
All news