China reports four new coronavirus cases for May 29
China recorded four new confirmed cases of coronavirus as of the end of May 29, up from none the day before, data from the country’s health authority showed on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
All of the cases were imported, the National Health Commission (NHC) reported on its website.
The NHC also confirmed four new asymptomatic cases, compared to five the day before.
With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,634.
