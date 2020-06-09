Tunisian president decides to lift curfew across Tunisia

Tunisian President Kais Saied decided Monday to lift the curfew across the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to a statement by Tunisian Presidency, Saied decided to lift the curfew on the whole country starting from Monday, June 8.

The curfew has been imposed since March 17 to limit the spread of coronavirus disease which was declared in Tunisia on March 2, the date of the first imported case.

According to the presidency, the decision came after consultation with the President of Parliament Rached Ghanouchi and the head of government Elyes Fakhfakh.

"This is due to the positive results linked to the limitation of the spread of the new coronavirus," it added.

Tunisia has reported no new COVID-19 cases for five days in a row, announced Tunisian Ministry of Health on Monday.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country remained 1,087.

China has helped Tunisia in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 16, China donated a batch of medical aid to Tunisia's Ministry of National Defense, including facemasks, test kits and medical protective googles.