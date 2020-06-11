Australian police seize 15.3 mln USD of marijuana in massive bust

A massive marijuana bust in the Australian State of New South Wales (NSW) has seen millions of dollars of illegal profit go up in smoke along with the dismantling of a large, sophisticated grow operation, authorities revealed on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Drug and Firearms Squad detectives seized nearly 15.3 million U.S. dollars worth of cannabis, charged four people, and dismantled 20 large-scale industrial grow houses near the city of Lismore in the state's north.

Officers moved on the 120-acre property on Wednesday following extensive investigations, locating and seizing 7,200 cannabis plants, and about 50 kilograms of cannabis head -- as well as arresting four men aged between 20 and 37.

All four were charged with cultivating a large commercial quantity of prohibited plant as well as participating in criminal activity and face up to 20 years behind bars.

"Criminals who profit from cultivating these drugs are often known to re-invest funds into other criminal enterprises that directly impact the communities of NSW," Police Force State Crime Commander, Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said.

The bust is the largest for NSW police in a decade, and officers are investigating links to other grow operations in the area.