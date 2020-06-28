S. Korea reports 62 more COVID-19 cases, 12,715 in total

South Korea reported 62 more cases of COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Sunday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,715, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload rose above 60 in eight days due to the continued small cluster infections. Of the new cases, 22 were imported, lifting the combined figure to 1,550.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings from several churches.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 282. The total fatality rate stood at 2.22 percent.

A total of 47 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 11,364. The total recovery rate was 89.4 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.25 million people, among whom 1,219,975 tested negative for the virus and 19,005 are being checked.