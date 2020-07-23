Uganda confirms first COVID-19 death

Uganda on Thursday announced that it has recorded its first COVID-19-related death, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Henry Mwebesa, director general of health services at the ministry of health told reporters that the death case is a 34-year-old Ugandan female, resident of Namisindwa district in the eastern part of the country.

Mwebesa said before the death, the case presented with COVID-19-like signs and symptoms such as fever, dry cough, headache and difficulty in breathing.

The patient, who was admitted at a health facility on July 15, was treated for severe pneumonia.

The case was later transferred to a bigger health facility and isolated.

"While in isolation, the patient's condition deteriorated with difficulty in breathing, cough, chills and headache. Unfortunately, she passed away on Tuesday," Mwebesa said.

Joyce Moriku, minister of state in charge of primary healthcare earlier told Xinhua after the death was confirmed that citizens should follow strict anti-COVID-19 directives.

"People should take preventive measures seriously such as hand washing, social distancing and use of face mask," the minister said.

Uganda currently has 1,079 cases of COVID-19, 971 recoveries and one death case, according to the ministry of health.