Africa records over 20,000 new daily coronavirus cases, WHO reports

The total number of coronavirus cases in African countries rose by 20,752 to 769,608 in the past day, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the WHO, Africa’s coronavirus recoveries have reached 435,000 and the death toll has climbed to 16,435.

South Africa accounts for the majority of cases (394,948) and fatalities (5,940). Egypt has so far reported 89,745 cases and 4,440 deaths. The coronavirus death toll stands at 1,111 in Algeria.

In the sub-Saharan region, Nigeria has confirmed 38,344 coronavirus cases and 813 deaths, Ghana has recorded 29,672 cases and 153 deaths.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 15,382,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 630,300 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 9,357,600 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.