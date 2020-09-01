Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near coast of Northern Chile
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near the coast of Northern Chile on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
It earlier showed the magnitude as 7 and 6.7, with the quake at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).
There was no tsunami threat from the earthquake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
Latest
Georgia, World Bank sign deal for ‘Log-in-Georgia’ project to provide internet access to half a million people
EU Ambassador to Georgia: how victory is achieved at parliamentary elections more important than who wins
Inauguration of Sambek Heights, new military-historical museum complex of Great Patriotic War, held in Russia’s Rostov Region. Rossiya-24 and Rossiya-1 TV channels aired interview with President Ilham Aliyev in reportages on this occasion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev: More than 90% of soldiers in 416th Taganrog Division were originally from Azerbaijan