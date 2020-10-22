Canada PM Trudeau wins backing of opposition party to avoid snap election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau survived a confidence vote on Wednesday after a key opposition party backed his ruling Liberals, averting the chance of a snap election as a coronavirus outbreak worsens, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Legislators voted 180-146 against a motion from the Conservatives, Trudeau’s main rivals, to set up a committee with wide-ranging powers to probe whether the government improperly handed contracts to friends as it battled the pandemic earlier this year.

Trudeau won only a minority of seats in the House of Commons in an election a year ago and needed the support of other lawmakers to survive. The left-leaning New Democrats backed the Liberals, saying the House should keep working to help Canadians harmed by the pandemic.

The result, on the anniversary of last year’s election, means Canadians will be spared from going to the polls again as winter approaches and the country faces a second wave of COVID-19 infections.