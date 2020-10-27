Brazil's COVID-19 cases surpass 5.4 mln
Brazil reported 15,726 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 5,409,854, said the Brazilian health ministry on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Meanwhile, 263 people died from the disease, bringing the death toll to 157,397, said the ministry.
Sao Paulo has been the worst hit state by the virus with 38,753 deaths and 1,092,843 cases, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 20,213 deaths and 302,746 cases, said the ministry.
Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest number of cases, after the United States and India.
Latest
Armenia does not want to take bodies of its deceased soldiers as it fears anger of people - Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan
Armenian armed forces shelling Tartar city with artillery, missiles in gross breach of humanitarian ceasefire
Work connected with laying of gas pipelines on freed Azerbaijani territories kicked off (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Assistant to Azerbaijani president comments on photo of Armenia's defense minister together with Armenian soldiers
Heritage Foundation's Foreign Policy Studies Center Director comments on photo showing Russian field camp set up near Armenian Tegh
President Aliyev congratulates commanders of joint military corps who distinguished themselves in liberation of Gubadli city, villages of Gubadli district from occupiers
It is not worth using peacekeeping efforts of third states in settlement of Karabakh conflict - Georgian expert
Armenia's leadership, criminal junta regime have no moral, ethical framework - Azerbaijani top official