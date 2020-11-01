Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 160,000

Brazil registered 407 deaths in the last 24 hours from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 159,884, the Ministry of Health said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 18,947 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the total to 5,535,605.

Brazil ranks currently second in the world in terms of deaths from COVID-19, behind the United States, and third in number of cases, following the United States and India.

According to a state-run research center, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, 10 out of the 27 Brazilian state capitals have recently shown an upward trend in COVID-19 cases, seven of them with a sizable increase.