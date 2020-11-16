WHO records over 590,000 new cases of COVID-19

More than 590,000 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded globally in the past day, bringing the total number of infections to 53.76 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by nearly 8,200 to exceed 1.308 million.

As of 19.35 (GMT+4) on November 15, as many as 53,766,728 coronavirus cases and 1,308,975 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 594,000 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 8,212.

To date, a huge uptick of 660,905 cases reported on November 14 was the highest number of single-day records. The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America account for more than 42% of daily COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 25 hours (252,672). Europe goes second (246,603 cases) followed by South East Asia (51,506).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (10,641,431), followed by India (8,814,579), Brazil (5,810,652), Russia (1,925,825), France (1,918,345), Spain (1,458,591), the UK (1,344,360), Argentina (1,296,378), Colombia (1,182,697), Italy (1,144,552), Mexico (997,393) and Peru (932,650).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.