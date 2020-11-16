6-magnitude quake rattles southern Philippines
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 shook Surigao Del Sur province in the southern Philippines on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The institute said the offshore quake, which struck at 6:37 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 33 km, 29 km southeast of the town of San Agustin, Surigao Del Sur.
The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks and that damages are expected.
The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."
Latest
TAP’s completion will allow to commence first gas deliveries from Azerbaijan to Europe by end of 2020 – BP
Azerbaijani soldiers dancing on snow-covered slopes of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar mountains in celebration of victory (VIDEO)
Artifacts found during archaeological excavations in Aghdam transported to Armenia - Assistant to Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan monitoring withdrawal of Armenian Armed Forces and civilians from occupied territories - Assistant to president
Azerbaijan shows aerial video footage from villages of Khojavend district liberated from occupation (VIDEO)
Two Azerbaijani citizens injured by leftover mine in liberated Fuzuli district - Prosecutor General's Office