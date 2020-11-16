6-magnitude quake rattles southern Philippines

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 shook Surigao Del Sur province in the southern Philippines on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The institute said the offshore quake, which struck at 6:37 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 33 km, 29 km southeast of the town of San Agustin, Surigao Del Sur.

The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks and that damages are expected.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."