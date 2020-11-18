Rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone, child killed

Four Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone and security officials said the attack targeted the U.S. embassy, Iraqi police and security sources said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Sirens blared from the embassy inside the zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions. One security source said at least four rockets were fired and some of them landed nearby.

A military statement said that seven Katyusha rockets were fired, four that fell inside the Green Zone and three outside, which killed a child and wounded five people.

The military said earlier four rockets were fired from an eastern district of the capital, but did not provide more details.