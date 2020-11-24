Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 542,000 in past day

More than 542,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 58.42 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 20:02 (GMT+4) on November 23, as many as 58,425,681 novel coronavirus cases and 1,385,218 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 542,757 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,825.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 46% of the COVID-19 daily tally (251,823). Next are Europe (189,511 cases), and Southeast Asia (53,986 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (11,972,556), India (9,139,865), Brazil (6,052,786), Russia (2,114,502), France (2,102,510), Spain (1,556,730), the United Kingdom (1,512,049), Italy (1,408,868), Argentina (1,366,182), Colombia (1,240,493), Mexico (1,032,688), and Peru (948,081).