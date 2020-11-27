World Bank to help Ukraine purchase COVID-19 vaccines

The World Bank, together with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, is working on a project that will allow the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines and equipment for medical institutions, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Deputy Health Minister Svitlana Shatalova said the international organization would provide around 100 million U.S. dollars for this project.

"We are working on preparing the documents. First of all, these funds will be used to purchase COVID-19 vaccines, as well as diagnostic and laboratory equipment for medical institutions," said the official during a briefing in Kiev.

Shatalova noted that the World Bank has been financing other projects in Ukraine like the COVID-19 contact center of the Ministry of Health, as well as the clinic reconstruction project.

"Overall, the World Bank, together with the Ministry of Health, has financed the full reconstruction of 102 family practice clinics, of which 91 have already reopened," added Shatalova.

As of Thursday, Ukraine has registered a total of 677,189 COVID-19 cases, including 11,717 deaths, while 317,395 patients have recovered, according to the ministry.