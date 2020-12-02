Nigerian troops kill 5 gunmen, rescue nine hostages

At least five gunmen have been killed and nine hostages rescued by Nigerian troops in the country's northern state of Kaduna, an official said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The gunmen were killed on Monday in a gunfight in the Anaba general area, located in the Igabi local government area of the state, said Samuel Aruwan, a commissioner for Kaduna state ministry of internal security and home affairs.

The commissioner said several other gunmen sustained gunshot wounds and escaped during the gunfight. The nine rescued persons, he said, had been handed over to their families.

The military operation is in continuation of the sustained offensive against armed bandits and other criminal elements in the state, the official added.

Recently, Kaduna has been experiencing a series of gunmen attacks that have led to the loss of lives and properties.