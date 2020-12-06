Over 250 people fall ill in India's southern state Andhra Pradesh, reason unknown yet

More than 250 people, including women and children, have fallen ill in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh over the past few days, confirmed a local government official on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Those who fell ill belong to the Eluru town of West Godavari district in the state. The victims have been admitted to various local hospitals, and the actual reason leading to the illness is being verified.

Prima facie it appears to be a case of consumption of contaminated water, which is yet to be confirmed by local authorities.

The victims complained of headache, vomiting, giddiness and other epilepsy-like symptoms.

Local media reports quoted doctors as saying that the patients were stable now.

State Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is expected to visit the affected areas on Monday to take stock of the situation.

The actual cause of illness would be known once the final test reports are issued by the state health authorities, said a local government official.