Pakistan concerns over high level of violence in Afghanistan

Pakistan expressed concern about the spike in violence in Afghanistan and assured help in enhancing security, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The foreign ministry said Pakistan continued to "express its deep concern at the increasing level of violence" in Afghanistan during the current year and Prime Minister Imran Khan, on several occasions, has reiterated his calls for reduction in violence leading to a cease-fire.

"It is important to underline the need for Afghan government to take proactive measures to fulfill its responsibility for internal security, law and order and protection of Afghan lives," a foreign ministry statement said.

The statement said Pakistan stands ready to expand all possible cooperation in the area of security and effective border management through effective institutional collaboration.

Referring to the resumption of intra-Afghan negotiations expected on Jan. 5, 2021, the statement said the negotiations would enter an important and critical phase that would be focusing on the substantive issues related to a comprehensive future political settlement.

"In this delicate phase of the Intra-Afghan Negotiations, it is important for the negotiating parties to avoid accusations and to demonstrate wisdom, sagacity and vision for the larger objective of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan," according to the statement.

The statement said Pakistan would like to reiterate its firm commitment to lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan as the Afghan peace process is making encouraging progress towards a political solution to the conflict there.

The statement recalled that Pakistan has continued to emphasize that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict, and solution of the conflict through a political process is the only way forward. "Towards this end, Pakistan has been engaged in serious efforts to facilitate an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process," the statement said.