India, Bangladesh are commemorating 50 years of diplomatic ties this year: MEA

India on Thursday said the bilateral relationship with Bangladesh will touch historic landmark in 2021 as both the nations are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation War of 1971.

The war had led to the formation of Bangladesh.

Speaking at a virtual briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava was quoted as saying by ANI: "India and Bangladesh are commemorating 50 years of diplomatic ties this year, and the tri-services contingent from Bangladesh is visiting India at the invitation of the government to participate in the Republic Day parade."