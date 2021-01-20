Africa’s COVID-19 death toll tops 80,000, reports WHO

African nations have recorded 25,475 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 3,309,228, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The coronavirus-related death toll has topped 80,891 across African nations after the rise of 1,267 deaths in the past 24 hours. Along with this, 2.7 million patients have recovered.

South Africa accounts for a majority of coronavirus cases and deaths across Africa, 1,356,716 and 38,288 respectively. The death toll in Egypt climbed to 8,696, and 158,174 cases have been confirmed. Morocco recorded 8,011 deaths from coronavirus.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia is ranked second to South Africa (131,727 cases and 2,037 deaths) and is followed by Nigeria (113,305 and 1,464) and Kenia (99,308 cases and 1,734 deaths).