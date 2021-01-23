Indian gov't confirms outbreak of bird flu

India's federal government Saturday confirmed the outbreak of Avian Influenza (AI) or bird flu in poultry birds across nine states and the infection among wild birds across 12 states in the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Till 23 January 2021 outbreaks of Avian Influenza (Bird flu) have been confirmed in nine states for poultry birds and in 12 states for crow/migratory/ wild birds," says a statement issued by the federal ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

The ministry said control and containment operations (cleaning and disinfection) are going on in the affected epicenters of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand and Kerala.

Meanwhile, the ministry said compensation was being paid to farmers whose poultry birds or eggs were culled or disposed of.

"Compensation is paid to farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed are culled and disposed of by the sate as per the action plan. The department of animal husbandry and dairying provides funds to states on a 50:50 sharing basis."

The ministry said all states were reporting to the department on a daily basis regarding the control measures adopted by them based on the revised action plan for prevention, control and containment of Avian Influenza 2021.

"The department is taking continuous efforts to generate awareness about Avian through platforms including social media platforms," the ministry said.