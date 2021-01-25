5 terrorists killed in NW Pakistan

Five terrorists were killed by security forces in Pakistan's northwestern tribal district of North Waziristan, the country's military said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The security forces conducted two intelligence-based operations in Mir Ali and Khaisur areas of North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.

The statement added that those killed belonged to the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. Two terrorist commanders were among the five killed.

The Pakistani military has conducted a series of operations against terrorist groups in North Waziristan that borders Afghanistan.

Although the area has mostly been pacified, remnants of terrorist groups still manage to launch attacks on security forces sporadically.