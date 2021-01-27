Nissan says all new vehicle offerings in key markets to be electrified by early 2030s
Nissan Motor Co said on Wednesday that all of its new vehicle offerings in key markets will be electrified by the early 2030s, as part of its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The Japanese automaker said the plan covers markets in Japan, China, the United States and Europe.
