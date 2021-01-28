Morocco launches mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Moroccan King Mohammed VI received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday as a nationwide vaccination campaign was launched across 3,000 locations across the North African country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The vaccination will be free for all citizens and residents aged 17 and over, official news agency MAP said.

Morocco has secured acquisition of 66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinopharm and Britain's Oxford University/AstraZeneca, health officials said.

According to the Moroccan health ministry, the mass vaccination campaign will gradually reach health professionals over 40, school teachers, members of public authorities, army troops and people over 75, before extending to the rest of the population.

The campaign will also focus on areas with high rates of COVID-19 infection.