Afghanistan thanks India for sending 5 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses

Afghanistan on Sunday thanked India for offering 5,00,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the war-ravaged nation and described the assistance as a transparent signal of “generosity and commitment” in direction of the sturdy partnership between the 2 countries.

India despatched the vaccine doses to the folks of Afghanistan as a present, officers stated.

In a tweet, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar expressed his “profound gratitude” to the federal government and other people of India in addition to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar for sending the consignment and serving to Afghanistan in checking the unfold of the pandemic.

Atmar described India’s help as a “clear sign of generosity, commitment and strong partnership”.

The consignment of the vaccine doses was obtained by Afghanistan’s performing Minister of Public Health Waheed Majroh from Charge d’Affaires of the Indian embassy in Kabul Raghuram S.

The vaccines arrived in Kabul by an Air India flight. India is the primary responder to ship COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan, in accordance with the Indian embassy in Kabul.

India had earlier gifted greater than 20 metric tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan as a part of help to assist the nation take care of the pandemic.

Last week, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated India had despatched 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines beneath grants help to a variety of international locations whereas 100 lakh doses had been despatched beneath business provides.

In a serious announcement, India had on January 19 stated it can ship COVID-19 vaccines beneath grant help to a number of international locations together with Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius.

India is without doubt one of the world’s greatest drugmakers, and an rising variety of international locations have already approached it for procuring coronavirus vaccines.