Uruguay begins vaccination drive against COVID-19

Uruguay's government on Monday began its immunization campaign against COVID-19 with vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac, prioritizing teachers, the military and the police, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Nearly 50,000 out of a total of 140,000 people in the prioritized groups have already been scheduled to receive the vaccines, Minister of Public Health Daniel Salinas said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Public Health Jose Luis Satdjian said that Monday marked "a new stage in the fight against the pandemic," and urged the public to get vaccinated "to take care of ourselves and others."

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou on Friday expressed his gratitude to China for its support in supplying the vaccines.