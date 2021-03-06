Maduro receives Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro received the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on Saturday, according to his Twitter account, Trend reports citing TASS.

"President Nicolas Maduro has had the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine," the tweet says.

Venezuela’s president wrote on Twitter that his wife was vaccinated along with him.

"Cilia Flores and I received the first dose of Sputnik V. We have inoculated most of our medical staff with that vaccine," the president wrote.

Venezuela launched its vaccination program on February 13, using Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.