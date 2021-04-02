Indian Army To Participate In Multinational Exercise Shantir Ogroshena-2021 In Bangladesh

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh, the Indian Army will be participating in a multinational military exercise Shantir Ogroshena 2021 (Front Runner of the Peace) to be held in Bangladesh to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangladesh ‘Father of the Nation’ Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and mark glorious 50 years of liberation.

As India and Bangladesh jointly celebrate 50 years of the establishment of their ties and Bangladesh's 50 years of independence, both countries are holding commemorative events. The series of events that began with Bangladesh's tri-services contingent march in India's Republic Day Parade and Prime Minister's visit to Dhaka, will now continue with the Exercise Shantir Ogroshena 2021 that will be held in Bangladesh from April 4th to April 12th. Indian Army contingent comprising of 30 personnel including Officers, JCOs and Jawans of a Battalion from The DOGRA Regiment will participate in the exercise along with the contingent of Royal Bhutan Army, Sri Lankan Army and Bangladesh Army. The theme of the exercise is “Robust Peace Keeping Operations”. Military observers from the USA, UK, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore will also be in attendance throughout the exercise. This Military exercise will be the first of its kind military drill in Bangladesh.

India-Bangladesh relations are diversified and strategic, and the recent initiative to jointly celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh's independence has been a landmark move for the diplomatic ties between the two neighbours.

India-Bangladesh ties

Bangladesh is India’s biggest trade partner in South Asia. The trade between the two countries crossed $ ten million. Recently, Bangladesh brought ten broad gauge diesel locomotives from India. The two countries are also cooperating in building connectivity. The two countries are also cooperating in the field of health which saw New Delhi sending Covid vaccines as a gift.

Prior to the recent visit of the Prime Minister to Bangladesh his last visit to Dhaka in June 2016, and the visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2017 and 2019 to Delhi were landmark events in building ties.