Japan reports 2,774 new COVID-19 cases, 483,304 in total

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 2,774 to reach 483,304 as of Saturday evening, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll in Japan from the virus currently stands at 9,236, with seven new fatalities announced Saturday.

The health ministry also said there are currently 408 patients considered severely ill with ventilators or in intensive care units.

In Osaka, Miyagi and Hyogo prefectures where stricter anti-virus measures will be implemented from next Monday for one month to tackle a resurgence of COVID-19 infections under a revised law, new infections increased by 666, 136 and 206, respectively.

As for the capital of Tokyo, 446 new cases were reported on Saturday, with the cumulative total reaching 122,347, the highest among the country's 47 prefectures.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has urged the public to refrain from nonessential outings or traveling to other prefectures, expressing concern over the rapid spread of more contagious variants of the virus.