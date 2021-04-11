India records over 150,000 daily COVID-19 cases, tally at 13,358,805

India reported a record high of 152,879 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 13,358,805, according to data released by the federal government, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Besides, 839 people died in the past 24 hours, the highest this year so far, bringing the death toll to 169,275, the ministry's data showed.

It was the sixth time within this week, and the fifth consecutive day, when more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India.

There are still 1,108,087 active cases in the country, while 12,081,443 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.