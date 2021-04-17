Ukraine receives first batch of Pfizer vaccine under COVAX initiative

The first batch amounting to 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrived in Ukraine on Friday as part of the global COVAX initiative, the press service of the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the press service, the Pfizer vaccine will be used primarily to vaccinate personnel and residents of nursing homes, employees of the State Emergency Service and border guards.

"We welcome the arrival of the first batch of vaccine supply within the framework of the global initiative and the support of international partners. It is important for Ukraine that in the face of fierce competition and the struggle for vaccine access around the globe, COVAX stays true to its goal -- to provide fair opportunities for all," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

Ukraine already received 500,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and first batch of CoronaVac vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech.

The number of COVID-19 cases has been growing in Ukraine over the past month against the backdrop of the vaccination campaign that started on Feb. 24.

As of Friday, 1,921,244 COVID-19 cases and 39,096 deaths have been registered in Ukraine, while 1,465,820 patients have recovered, according to the health authorities.