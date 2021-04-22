Bharat Biotech Scales Up Covaxin Production To 700 Million Doses Annually

To support vaccination campaigns in India and across the globe, Bharat Biotech has ramped up the manufacturing capacity of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, to 700 million doses per annum, the vaccine maker said on Tuesday.

Manufacturing scale up has been carried out in a step-wise manner across multiple facilities at Hyderabad and Bangalore, the company said in a statement.

Sources told news agency Press Trust of India the company had a production capacity of 200 million doses of Covaxin in the beginning.

Meanwhile, the chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech, Krishna Ella, during an event said that the company will produce 30 million doses of Covaxin next month against around 20 million doses this month and 15 million in the last month.

"Last month we produced 15 million doses, this month we are reaching 20 million doses, next month we will be making around 30 million doses followed by 70 to 75 million doses," Krishna Ella said.

He said that the company expects to reach a production capacity of up to 800 million doses per annum by July-August.