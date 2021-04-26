Malaysia says Astrazeneca vaccine safe, will be used on elderly

Other News 26 April 2021 09:49 (UTC+04:00)
Malaysia says Astrazeneca vaccine safe, will be used on elderly

Malaysian health authorities on Monday said the vaccine developed by Astrazeneca is safe for use, three days after the Southeast Asian nation recieved its first batch of the shots bought through the COVAX facility, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

"I confirm the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe, and it will be administered to those aged 60 years and older," Health Minister Adham Baba said in a televised news conference.

