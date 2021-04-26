Malaysia says Astrazeneca vaccine safe, will be used on elderly
Malaysian health authorities on Monday said the vaccine developed by Astrazeneca is safe for use, three days after the Southeast Asian nation recieved its first batch of the shots bought through the COVAX facility, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
"I confirm the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe, and it will be administered to those aged 60 years and older," Health Minister Adham Baba said in a televised news conference.
