India to launch data relay satellite to track Gaganyaan

Other News 26 April 2021 11:23 (UTC+04:00)
India to launch data relay satellite to track Gaganyaan

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch a data relay satellite that will help maintain contact with the Gagangyaan mission throughout after the launch, sources said.

The satellite will be launched before the final leg of the Gaganyaan mission, which will send astronauts to the Lower Earth Orbit (LEO). The first leg -- the unmanned mission -- is to be launched in December.

"We're planning to launch our own satellite, which will act as a data relay satellite before going for the first human space flight," the sources said.

The Rs 800-crore project has been approved and work has been going on, they added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan Tajikistan talk bilateral co-op in international road transport
Uzbekistan Tajikistan talk bilateral co-op in international road transport
Tourism ecosystem for high-spending tourists to be created in CAREC countries
Tourism ecosystem for high-spending tourists to be created in CAREC countries
Tajikistan, Russia complete joint large-scale military drills
Tajikistan, Russia complete joint large-scale military drills
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
J&J vaccine study to resume in South Africa on Wednesday US 11:38
Uzbekistan Tajikistan talk bilateral co-op in international road transport Transport 11:36
Russian agro-complex plans to boost rice export to Azerbaijan Business 11:36
Nepal sees surge in COVID-19 infections, over 10,000 cases registered in last four days Other News 11:35
UK to send 'vital medical equipment' to India to help fight COVID-19 Other News 11:31
Iranian president discusses gov't assistance for capital market Politics 11:24
India to launch data relay satellite to track Gaganyaan Other News 11:23
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris assure India of support in fight against Covid-19 Other News 11:22
Turkey not excluding closure of Incirlik military base Turkey 11:16
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran increases Finance 11:12
Turkish municipality announces tender for road repairs Turkey 11:10
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:10
Weekly review of Georgian's capital markets (April 19 through April 23) Finance 11:09
Iran is negotiating to purchase new airplanes Business 11:08
Large industrial enterprises in Iran to buy electricity from IRENEX Oil&Gas 10:52
Iran shares data on cargo transportation through Jolfa border terminal Transport 10:47
Iran Shipping Line Group requires support to increase production Business 10:46
Iran continues to provide loans to transportation companies amid COVID-19 Business 10:46
Azerbaijan sees increase in prices of platinum, palladium Finance 10:45
Entrepreneurs from Afghanistan buy various products on Turkmen exchange Business 10:43
Azerbaijani MFA calls to mobilize int'l efforts to close Armenian Metsamor NPP Politics 10:36
Head of Germany’s Saxony state calls for recognizing Sputnik V vaccinations Europe 10:34
Oil falls as India's COVID-19 surge to weigh on fuel demand Oil&Gas 10:29
Iran's NIGTC announces tender to buy gas equipment Tenders 10:26
Iran's TEDPIX sees decrease Business 10:26
Iran imports vaccine production equipment Business 10:26
Iran to halve electricity consumption of gov't departments Politics 10:25
Iran Chamber of Commerce talks possible release of Iran's frozen assets from Iraq Business 10:25
Azerbaijani MFA issues statement on anniversary of tragedy at Ukraine's Chernobyl NPP Politics 10:23
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.26 Finance 10:19
Azerbaijan eyes to resume direct flights with Pakistan - ambassador Transport 10:19
Georgia's debt to Azerbaijan increases Finance 10:14
Georgia can carry out electricity exchange with several countries in parallel regime - former PM Oil&Gas 10:13
Georgian MFIs see increase in consolidated assets and liabilities Finance 10:12
Total amount of loans issued by Georgian MFIs down Finance 10:12
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal exceeds 65 million barrels YTD Oil&Gas 10:11
SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal ensures continuous maintenance of overhead power lines Oil&Gas 10:08
Armenian lobby holds action in LA calling for ethnic violence against Azerbaijanis Politics 10:03
Blackstone opens Israel office US 09:59
Malaysia says Astrazeneca vaccine safe, will be used on elderly Other News 09:49
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 25 Uzbekistan 09:49
Georgia lowers import of Turkish-made furniture Turkey 09:49
DOTO: Tale of dubious database that spreads misinformation against India Other News 09:46
India close to building world's biggest nuclear plant: EDF Other News 09:45
JOCAP details tie-in works to AZNEFT PU Oil Rocks Facilities Oil&Gas 09:44
JOCAP says EPS Platform topside modules for Absheron project under fabrication Oil&Gas 09:44
US president's statement on 1915 events - serious blow to regional peace, stability - MP Politics 09:36
Turkey's car exports to Uzbekistan up Turkey 09:27
Germany will send oxygen, medical aid to India to help in COVID crisis Europe 09:24
Iran shares data on goods loaded at Arak Railway Station Transport 09:16
Exports from Iran's Yazd Province down Business 09:15
IRICA declares details on Iran’s imports Business 09:14
Iran discloses amount of loans issued to enterprises in Golestan Province Business 09:14
Iran boosts coal concentrate production Business 09:14
Iran sees increase in exports Business 09:13
Iran unveils production data of steel products Business 09:12
Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company ends benzene imports to Iran Oil&Gas 09:12
French Senate president’s statements do not correspond to obligations of France - Chairperson of Azerbaijani parliament Politics 09:10
Chinese rolling stock manufacturer to make 56-mln-euro offset purchases from Israel - Israeli ministry Economy 08:53
Iran becomes self-sufficient in benzene production Oil&Gas 08:26
Kazakhstan reports 2,716 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:23
Tourism ecosystem for high-spending tourists to be created in CAREC countries Business 07:41
Greece to lift quarantine rule for more inbound visitors Tourism 06:50
India to build over 500 new medical oxygen plants to ensure supplies amid COVID-19 surge Other News 06:02
Georgia, Czech Republic discuss prospects for investing in health sector Business 05:10
Israeli imports from China up 51.8 pct in Q1 Israel 04:23
Italy's Leonardo to buy 25% stake in German sensor maker Hensoldt Finance 03:41
UN Mideast envoy urges Israel, Palestine to avoid escalation in Gaza, East Jerusalem Arab World 02:27
U.S. to provide vaccine components, medical supplies as India battles COVID-19 spike US 01:38
Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID shot Israel 00:45
Electricity generation capacity of Iran's western provinces grows Oil&Gas 00:01
Georgia starts introducing modern technologies in forestry industry Business 25 April 23:51
Turkey reports over 38 500 COVID-19 cases Turkey 25 April 23:50
Kyrgyzstan's public debt exceeds USD 4.9B Finance 25 April 23:40
Azerbaijani servicemen successfully complete training course in Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 25 April 23:08
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 25 April 23:08
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 26 Oil&Gas 25 April 22:58
Thailand floats hydro-solar projects for its dams as fossil fuel supplement Construction 25 April 21:51
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's financial highlights Finance 25 April 21:10
878,067 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 25 April 20:56
Araghchi: Iran to resume JCPOA commitments after sanctions lifted Iran 25 April 20:38
Tbilisi becomes 2021 UNESCO World Book Capital Georgia 25 April 20:36
TURKPA SecGen concerned over Biden's statements on so-called "Armenian genocide" Turkey 25 April 20:02
Fire in Baghdad’s hospital causes 82 deaths - interior ministry Arab World 25 April 19:14
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 25 April 18:30
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 24 Society 25 April 18:23
Azerbaijan confirms 1,541 more COVID-19 cases, 2,245 recoveries Society 25 April 18:22
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Netherlands y-o-y Business 25 April 17:44
Turkish Red Crescent delivers aid to Somalia Turkey 25 April 17:13
Tajikistan, Russia complete joint large-scale military drills Tajikistan 25 April 17:09
Iran will share know-how with neighboring states in phase 3 of COVIran Barakat vaccine trial Iran 25 April 17:06
NCDC Head says peak of Covid 3rd wave in Georgia to be in early May Georgia 25 April 17:03
All parties should remain committed to implementing Nov. 10, 2020 statement - US Senator Politics 25 April 16:12
Uzbekneftegaz increases liquefied natural gas production at Gazli plant Oil&Gas 25 April 16:10
Russia records 8,780 new COVID-19 cases Russia 25 April 15:47
Lithuanian FM to pay official visit to Azerbaijan Politics 25 April 14:54
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 25 Society 25 April 14:11
Azerbaijan shows footage from Garagol village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 25 April 14:09
Manufacture of industrial products in Turkmenistan’s Balkan region increases Business 25 April 14:06
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to prolong security licenses via tender Tenders 25 April 14:04
All news