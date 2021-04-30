Indian Navy opens up its hospitals for civilians as Covid cases hit record high

The armed forces in India have been at the forefront of the battle as the country fights a deadly wave of Covid-19. After the Indian Army announced that it is setting up dedicated Covid facilities, the Indian Navy made space available in its hospitals for civilians.

Three naval hospitals under the Western Naval Command (WNC) -- INHS, Goa, INHS Patanjali, Karwar and INHS Sandhani, Mumbai -- have kept ready a few Covid oxygen beds for use by the civil administration, the Navy said on Thursday.

In Mumbai, facilities have been set up inside naval premises to provide basic amenities so that migrant labourers are not compelled to proceed to their hometowns.

The naval authorities are also in regular communication with civil administration and all preparatory actions have been stepped up to offer any Covid contingency assistance if requested.