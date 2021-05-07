Friendship between India and UAE increasing as their allies continues in pandemic

Despite United Arab Emirates suspended flights from India, they stood with the country in its tough times of 2nd wave of pandemic

Because of the surge in COVID-19 infections in India, the United Arab Emirates has extended its suspension of incoming flights from India until May 15. In a phone call earlier this week, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan told his counterpart in India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, that his government offered its full support and solidarity. The UAE has shipped oxygen concentrators to India.

The Indian expatriate community is the UAE’s largest foreign-born population, making up about 3.42 million people, or about 30% of the country’s total population, according to the International Migrant Stock 2019 report released by the Population Division of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs. According to the World Bank, only about 10% of the 10 million people in the UAE are Emirati citizens. Citizens are excluded from the flight ban from India, just like owners of private jets, diplomatic passport holders and official delegations.