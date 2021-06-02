Brazil reports 2,408 more COVID-19 deaths
Brazil on Tuesday reported 2,408 more deaths from COVID-19, taking the nationwide tally to 465,199, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
A total of 78,926 new infections were detected, raising the caseload to 16,624,480, the ministry said.
Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, behind the United States and India.
The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients.
