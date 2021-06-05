Chile registers 8,273 new daily COVID-19 cases
Chile registered on Friday 8,273 new COVID-19 infections and 98 more deaths, bringing the total caseload to 1,411,346 and death toll to 29,696, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
According to the Ministry of Health, only two of the country's 16 regions have seen a decline in cases in the last seven days.
The regions reporting the highest number of infections were Aysen, O'Higgins, Nuble and the Santiago Metropolitan Region.
In addition, Aysen had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the country, followed by Los Rios, Maule and Atacama.
