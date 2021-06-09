IISc world’s top research university in QS World Rankings, is 1st Indian varsity to score a 100

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has been ranked the “world’s top research university,” in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World Rankings 2022, an annual publication of university rankings.

“According to the Citations Per Faculty (CPF) indicator, when universities are adjusted for faculty size (the size of the institution is taken into account for calculating the CPF), IISc Bangalore is the world’s top research university, achieving a perfect score of 100/100 for this metric,” a press statement issued by QS stated.

Citations per faculty is one of the six broad parameters on which the QS rankings are based and measures research impact. It divides the total number of citations received by a university’s research papers over a five-year period by the number of faculty at an institution.

Ashwin Fernandes, Regional Director for QS Intelligence Unit in Middle East, North Africa & South Asia told ThePrint that this is the first time that any Indian institute has scored a 100 in research or any other parameter.