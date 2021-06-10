Military plane crashes in central Myanmar

A military plane crashed in Myanmar's Mandalay region due to severe weather on Thursday morning, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

With 14 people on board, the military plane travelling from the capital city Nay Pyi Taw to Pyin Oo Lwin, crashed in Pyin Oo Lwin of Mandalay region at around 08:00 a.m. local time, said Major General Zaw Min Tun of the Information Team of the State Administration Council.

He said the number of casualties has yet to be known as the rescue operation is being carried out, while the Mandalay Region Fire Department's social media page said 12 on board were killed.

Two people have been rescued and sent to the military hospital for treatment so far, the information team said.