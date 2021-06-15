Brazil reports 827 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registered 827 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 488,228, the health ministry said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 39,846 new infections were detected, raising the nationwide caseload to 17,452,612, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients.