Chile's COVID-19 cases top 1.5 million

Chile reported on Friday 6,770 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total number to 1,505,001, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In its daily report, the Chilean Ministry of Health also recorded 119 deaths, for an accumulated death toll of 31,259.

Health Minister Enrique Paris said in a statement that 14 regions of the country have seen a decline in cases in the last seven days, while 12 regions have witnessed a decrease in the last 14 days.