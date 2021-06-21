Epidemic is crawling or in retreat: Active cases falling in 90% districts across India

While more than 50,000 new cases of coronavirus infections are still being detected across the country every day, almost 90 per cent of the over 650 districts for which data are available, are now in a phase of steady decline.

In the week from June 12 to June 19, only 70 districts in the country saw an increase in the numbers of active cases. The increase in active cases was more than 100 in just 27 of these districts. In 18 districts, the rise was in single digits.

However, 23 of these 70 districts are in West Bengal, the only major state where active cases have increased in the last one week. The state had been witnessing a steep fall in its active cases before that. Active cases had dropped from a high of 1.32 lakh to less than 15,000 in just 20 days. But there has been a reversal in trend after that. As of Saturday, June 19, the state had 23,000 active cases, the eighth highest in the country right now.