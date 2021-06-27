At least 2 injured in church bomb blast in northeastern DR Congo

At least two people were injured on Sunday morning when a makeshift bomb exploded at a Catholic Church in the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to police, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The explosion occurred at 6 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) in Beni city of North Kivu province, the city's police chief Narcisse Muteba Kashale said.

Witnesses said the explosion also destroyed several pews and other objects on the spot.

The experts of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC that rushed to the site after the explosion said it was a homemade bomb targeting Christians coming for the Sunday worship.