UAE: Indian lawyer receives 10-year Golden Visa

Indian lawyer Ashish Mehta, came to Dubai in 1989 to explore the place, but made the UAE his home.

He is now a proud holder of the country's golden visa.

Ashish Mehta is the first Indian lawyer to be honored with the coveted 10-year golden visa, by the federal authority for identity and citizenship. He was given the visa June 24, 2021, along with his family.

Ashish has the greatest admiration and utmost respect for the kind and benevolent leaders of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

“The UAE government and leadership have always set an example for all and inspired all to follow their dreams. I remain absolutely grateful, and salute them for granting me and my family a golden visa” Ashish said.

He came to Dubai and decided to make the emirate home.

“I liked what I saw – a city poised at the cusp of exponential growth – and I decided to move countries. A decision I have never regretted,” he explained.

Mehta is also thankful to the authorities for granting him the license to practice law.

“I was fortunate to be granted a license by the Ruler of Dubai to practice law in the UAE for which I remain forever most grateful to the Ruler of Dubai”, he stressed.