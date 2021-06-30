Indian EAM Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Issues, Covid During Meet With Counterparts From US, Other Countries

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his counterparts from the US, Britain, Japan, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Mexico, France, Spain, Singapore and the EU on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meetings here and discussed with them the COVID-19 situation and global as well as regional issues of mutual interests.

Mr Jaishankar, who arrived in Italy from Greece on the second leg of this two-nation tour on Monday, met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the Indo-Pacific and the Afghan situation.

"Good to see US Secretary of State @SecBlinken in Matera. Discussed the Indo-Pacific and the Afghan situation," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

US President Joe Biden has announced that all American troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11 this year to end the country's longest war. Following suit, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) said it will also pull out its troops from Afghanistan.

India, a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan, has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

Mr Jaishankar also held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and discussed strategic convergence between the two countries.

"A productive meeting with FM @JY_LeDrian of France. Assessed the progress in our broad-based agenda. Also discussed our strategic convergence. Confident we shall see a steady growth of this relationship," he tweeted, sharing a photograph of the meeting.