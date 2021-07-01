India's Solar Power Efforts An Example To World: Prince Charles

India, whose solar power efforts are an example to the world, has a vital role to play in the global search for nature-based and technology-driven solutions which are critical to accelerating the move towards a zero carbon future, Britain's Prince Charles said on Wednesday.

The 72-year-old heir to the British throne and environmental campaigner, in a special address at the India Global Forum session on Climate Action, called upon Indian entrepreneurs and CEOs to join the Sustainable Markets India Council, launched to seek out sustainable investments to influence an acceleration towards climate action goals.

"With India's global reach and robust private sector, I believe there are some key ways we can work together to accelerate our efforts and build a more sustainable future. Firstly, we need to focus on accelerating the flow of private capital to support the transition," said Prince Charles.

"I know that renewable energy, particularly solar power, is rapidly gaining ground in India and is an excellent example to the rest of the world," he said.

The royal laid out the vision behind his Sustainable Markets Initiative, which he launched in January 2020, to get CEOs from almost every sector together with the express aim of identifying obstacles to progress and finding game-changing ways to accelerate the transition to a zero carbon future.

The efforts have identified large financing gaps around sustainable initiatives, in the areas of green energy, water, sanitation, transport and other critical infrastructure.

"In January this year, I launched the Terra Carta as the mandate of my Sustainable Markets Initiative and the basis of a recovery plan for nature, people and planet. At this historic tipping point, the Terra Carta offers a roadmap for acceleration towards a genuinely sustainable future, one that harnesses the power of nature combined with the transformative innovation and resources of the private sector," he said.