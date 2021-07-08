Philippine population up to over 109 million in 2020

The Philippine population climbed above 109 million in 2020, according to the data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Based on the 2020 Census of Population and Housing, the PSA said the total population of the Philippines is at 109,035,343, as of May 1, 2020.

Philippine population increased by 8,053,906 compared with the number in 2015, translating to an annual population growth rate of 1.63 percent.

By comparison, the rate at which the country's population grew from 2010 to 2015 was at 1.72 percent.